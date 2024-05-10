Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Trading Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.69. 451,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 198,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.35.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4299835 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

