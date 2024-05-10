Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRCC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 1,228,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BRC by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BRC in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BRC by 68.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its position in BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

