Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00. In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.