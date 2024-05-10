Royal Bank of Canada Increases Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$20.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADN. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

ADN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.84.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

