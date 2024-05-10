Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.25. 222,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.70. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.5796652 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

