Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.69.

Shares of JWEL traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.77. 134,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,596. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

