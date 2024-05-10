Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

TSE:RUS opened at C$39.45 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.5926623 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

