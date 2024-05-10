Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Get Safehold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Safehold

Safehold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,002.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after buying an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,605,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 166,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Safehold by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.