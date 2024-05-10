Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SAFT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

