Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

