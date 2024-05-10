Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.69

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 460237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Samsara Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 303,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,681,107 shares of company stock worth $59,465,592 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 601,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Samsara by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 701,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 181,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

