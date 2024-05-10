Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,533 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,771. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

