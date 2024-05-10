Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 499,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.58. 160,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,444. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

