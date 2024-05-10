Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $30,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,117,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $476.20. 10,707,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,045,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.50 and a 200-day moving average of $412.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $231.45 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

