Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $110,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 7,990,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

