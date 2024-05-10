Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $27,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 743,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,737,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.49. 471,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.