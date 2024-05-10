Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. 15,470,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

