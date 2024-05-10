Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. 15,470,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.