Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 942 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,673,000 after buying an additional 287,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,744,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after buying an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. 337,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,562. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

