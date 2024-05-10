Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.74. 3,336,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,249. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.83 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.83. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

