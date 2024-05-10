Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 609 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

