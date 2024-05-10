Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

TSE SIS traded down C$0.59 on Friday, hitting C$17.28. 137,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

