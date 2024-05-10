Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 12,948 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. B&G Foods accounts for 1.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of B&G Foods worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,161,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 46,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 72.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 458,082 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 630,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 313.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 240,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

