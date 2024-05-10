Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 321 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.21. 255,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.83 and a 200-day moving average of $375.29. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

