Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 40,128 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

