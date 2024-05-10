Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 89 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,433,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,979.32. 105,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,295. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,055.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,796.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.