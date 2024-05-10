Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 949 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
Shake Shack Price Performance
NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 866,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 187.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.24.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack
Insider Transactions at Shake Shack
In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,178,861 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shake Shack Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shake Shack
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.