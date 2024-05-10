Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys 32,194 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 3.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 22.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Target by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

