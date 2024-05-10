Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,995 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 2,343,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,368. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

