Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 71,000 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 2,258,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,240. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.