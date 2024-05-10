Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $2.53 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

