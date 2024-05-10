Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KLG stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,155. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

