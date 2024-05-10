Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 119 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,391,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,019.33. The company had a trading volume of 330,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,329. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,089.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,021.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

