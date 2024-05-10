Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,752 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 2,853,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

