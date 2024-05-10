Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 978 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 2.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,607. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

