Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.05

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 64580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.