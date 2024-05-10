Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.27

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 273581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,667.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 418,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 403,653 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

