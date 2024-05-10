Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is ETF Store Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 664,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.