Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.02. 777,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

