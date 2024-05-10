Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.24. Screaming Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,924 shares changing hands.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.
In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
