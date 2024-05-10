Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.24. Screaming Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,924 shares changing hands.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Insider Activity at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 607,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162,123 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after buying an additional 1,304,403 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,217,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 506,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

