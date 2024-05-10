SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Julie Persily Sells 7,500 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Persily sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.26. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.24.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

