Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 11,992 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $115,003.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63.
Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 284,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,437. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
