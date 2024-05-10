SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11, Briefing.com reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja updated its FY24 guidance to $3.66-3.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.660-3.820 EPS.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock traded up 0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 71.84. 1,430,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is 52.87. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 71.07.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.