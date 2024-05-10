SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $82.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 71.07.

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up 0.49 on Friday, reaching 71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 52.87. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

