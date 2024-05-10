Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.26

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 482908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

Shell Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.