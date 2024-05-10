Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declines By 63.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,489. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.