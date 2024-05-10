Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Drops By 76.9%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $6.58 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
About Babcock International Group
