Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 1,511.1%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,511.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BACHY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.