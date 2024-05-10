Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 1,511.1%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,511.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bank of China Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of BACHY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.94.
Bank of China Company Profile
