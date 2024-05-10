Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Expands By 9,100.0%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 9,100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BFIIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About BurgerFi International
