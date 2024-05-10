Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Expands By 9,100.0%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 9,100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

