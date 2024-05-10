Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Declines By 99.8%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Price Performance

Shares of CBNT stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 103,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,202. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to increase the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

