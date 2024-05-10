Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Drops By 92.6%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 142,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $23.06.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

